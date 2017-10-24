Controversy at Paris High School after confederate flags appear on campus

Photo: Getty photos (Photo: Scott Olson, 2017 Getty Images)

Confederate flags attached to vehicles in the parking lot of Paris High School have sparked controversy on social media.

Many have taken to Facebook posting pictures of the flags seen Monday and Tuesday morning.

Paris ISD Superintendent, Paul Jones issued the following statement regarding the photos:

"Today’s ill-considered decision by students to bring Confederate Rebel Flags to school has caused an unnecessary and unfortunate disruption to our educational environment. Appropriate steps have been taken to address the situation and to refocus those that have been affected. Paris Independent School District celebrates and takes pride in the strength of our multicultural community, and will not permit anyone to divide our district or distract us from our mission to focus on the knowledge, skills, and character development of each of our students."

