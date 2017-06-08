Chief financial officer for Dallas ISD resigns

Dallas ISD (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS -- The revolving door of personnel and turnover at Dallas ISD continues. This time it’s Chief Financial Officer James Terry, who sources say was escorted out of the Administration Building yesterday.



The sudden departure of Terry comes at a time the district is having to deal with a $50 million budget shortfall. Terry had announced he would resign effective later this summer after the new budget was adopted. Terry was reportedly asked to leave Wednesday, just two weeks before DISD Trustees are to vote on the coming year's budget.



The district has already had to eliminate nearly 200 positions including laying off librarians and other personnel.



Terry had either been the actual or acting CFO since 2011. Two years ago he was named the Dallas Business Journal's CFO of the Year.



DISD officials declined to comment on Terry's departure but released a statement Thursday wanting to "reassure the community that the district is in good financial health and the administration is confident in presenting a balanced budget for approval by the end of the month."



WFAA tried to get a reaction to Terry's departure from School Board President Dan Micciche on Thursday. Micciche said he was unaware of the facts surrounding the events.



Just weeks ago, DISD's Chief Technology Officer Bob Moore also resigned under mysterious circumstances as did Director of Procurement Kimi Tate.

Dallas ISD released the following statement:

In light of the recent resignation of Dallas ISD’s chief financial officer, an acting chief has been appointed to lead the department. Darlene Williams, executive director of Treasury Services, will serve as acting chief of finance while a search is under way to quickly fill this essential role. The Dallas Independent School District wants to reassure the community that the district is in good financial health. Dallas ISD has had outstanding audits and currently has a strong fund balance, the best in the district’s history. Dallas ISD’s budget process began in October of last year and administration is confident in presenting a balanced budget that was shared with the Board in May. The Board will take action later this month to approve the budget.

