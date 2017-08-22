Can you solve this picture puzzle?

Are you ready to head back to school? Test your smarts with a Pacific Northwest picture puzzle.

Did you guess 29? Guess again!

Since two mountains equal 30, each mountain has the value of 15.

Two pairs of cherries equal 20, so each pair is 10 (this part is important).

We can tell each whale is worth 4, so here comes the tricky part.

One mountain, plus ONE single cherry, plus one whale... equals 24!

Did you get it right? Test your friends!

© 2017 WFAA-TV