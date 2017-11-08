Cadet candidate admits to writing racist slur on own door

View of the U.S. Air Force Academy. (Photo: Wikipedia)

KUSA - One of the cadet candidates who claimed to be the target of racist remarks at the U.S. Air Force Academy in El Paso County admitted to writing the slurs, the academy said on Tuesday.

In late September, racist graffiti was found on the doors of five black cadet candidates. This spurred an impassioned speech from Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, superintendent of the Air Force Academy, where he told both Air Force cadets and preparatory students they needed to treat others with dignity and respect or "get out."

USAFA's investigation revealed the student, once thought to be a victim, actually wrote the slurs on the doors, including their own.

"We can confirm that one of the cadet candidates who was allegedly targeted by racist remarks written outside of their dorm room was actually responsible for the act," USAFA said in a statement.

The release went on to say that cadet candidate, who was not named, is no longer at the school.

The academy stands by Silveria's speech, reiterating that the school "will continue to create a climate of dignity and respect for all, encourage ideas that do so, and hold those who fail to uphold these standards accountable."

© 2017 KUSA-TV