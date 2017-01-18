Bishop Eddie Long of Lithonia's New Birth Missionary Baptist Church as seen in 2010. (Photo: Custom)

LITHONIA, GA -- The congregation of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is inviting the public to join them as they celebrate the life of the late Bishop Eddie Long.

Long passed away at the age of 63 on Sunday, January 15, after a battle with an aggressive form of cancer.

According to an announcement from the church, Long will lie in state at the church at 6400 Woodrow Road in Lithonia, on Tuesday, January 24, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Long will lie in repose on Wednesday, January 25 from 8 a.m., until funeral services begin at 11 a.m. at the church.

Long's family requests any floral arrangements be sent in white or off-white.

