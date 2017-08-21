When you'll see the solar eclipse in North Texas

The total solar eclipse will begin in Oregon and move across the nation before ending in South Carolina by mid-afternoon.

WATCH LIVE: Follow the solar eclipse from coast to coast

While Texas isn't in the path of totality, residents can still see a partial solar eclipse.

For North Texas, the eclipse will begin at 11:40 a.m. The maximum view for the eclipse will be at 1:09 p.m. The eclipse will end for us by 2:39 p.m.

Don't forget to wear your glasses!

Can't view it today? Don't worry, the eclipse will be in totality over Dallas in 2024.

