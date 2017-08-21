WFAA
Close

When you'll see the solar eclipse in North Texas

When will North Texas see the eclipse?

WFAA 10:06 AM. CDT August 21, 2017

The total solar eclipse will begin in Oregon and move across the nation before ending in South Carolina by mid-afternoon.

While Texas isn't in the path of totality, residents can still see a partial solar eclipse.

For North Texas, the eclipse will begin at 11:40 a.m. The maximum view for the eclipse will be at 1:09 p.m. The eclipse will end for us by 2:39 p.m.

Don't forget to wear your glasses!

Can't view it today? Don't worry, the eclipse will be in totality over Dallas in 2024.

 

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories