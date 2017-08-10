Visual explanatoin of what happens during an eclipse

A total solar eclipse is seen from Palembang city on March 9, 2016 in Palembang, South Sumatra province, Indonesia. (Photo: Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Day will turn into night during The Great American Solar Eclipse on Monday August 21st .

In the path of totality, the moon will pass in between the earth and the sun, casting a shadow on earth and blocking the sun’s light, UV, and Infrared Radiation.

The path of totality will go from coast-to-coast in the United States through Oregon to South Carolina. A solar eclipse hasn’t happened in the United States since 1979, and not from Atlantic to Pacific in 99 years.

We will not be in the path of the total eclipse in DC, but a partial eclipse, where a sliver of the sun is still visible.

