Students experience first eclipse on first day back at school

JOHNSON COUNTY - For student's at Alvarado Intermediate School in Johnson County the solar eclipse couldn't come at a better time.

"I haven't really seen one so I don't really know what it's going to be like," sixth grader, Emily Miranda said. "My teacher said it will kind of be like the moon eating the sun."

The first day of classes just happens to fall on the day of the solar eclipse -- the stars have aligned.

"These opportunities don't come around very often, so anytime we can get the kids out and viewing these real world aspects it makes what we teach in the classroom so much more interesting," said sixth grade teacher Laura Zeitler.

A lesson that will be seen through special solar filter glasses that the district ordered. They purchased 4,000 pairs so that every student would have the chance to watch the moon slowly overtake the sun.

"It looks like the moon, like a crescent," said Miranda while looking at the eclipse for the first time. "It kind of looks like a banana."

It's a first day of school they won't forget and it's an eclipse they won't get to see again until 2024 -- that just happens to be when this class will graduate from high school.

"I hope that they just leave this with a smile on their face saying this was the first day of school ever," Zeitler said.

