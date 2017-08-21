Photos: The Trumps watch the solar eclipse

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 21: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump looks up toward the Solar Eclipse while joined by his wife first lady Melania Trump on the Truman Balcony at the White House on August 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Millions of people have flocked to areas of the U.S. that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2017 Getty Images)

Donald Trump and his family got a look at the total solar eclipse from the Truman balcony at the White House Monday afternoon.

The president appeared to briefly look up at the sun without protective glasses before putting them on and enjoying the eclipse with Melania, Ivanka and Barron.

Washington, D.C. was not in the path of totality for Monday's eclipse, but the Trumps were among the viewers nationwide in awe of the rare celestial event.

