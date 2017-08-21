Photos: The Trumps watch the solar eclipse

Donald Trump and his family got a look at the total solar eclipse from the Truman balcony at the White House Monday afternoon.
The president appeared to briefly look up at the sun without protective glasses before putting them on and enjoying the eclipse with Melania, Ivanka and Barron.
Washington, D.C. was not in the path of totality for Monday's eclipse, but the Trumps were among the viewers nationwide in awe of the rare celestial event.
