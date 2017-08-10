Everything you need to know about those eclipse glasses explained

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - If you’re planning to watch the Great American Solar Eclipse, you’ll have the have the correct safety wear!
You cannot look up at the sun without protection – it’s like getting a sunburn on your eyes and you could go blind or damage your vision. Solar Eclipse Glasses can be purchased online, but watch out for scammers!
Glasses must meet a special international certification, blocking all but a small fraction of a percentage of the sun’s light out. There are only a handful of manufacturers that meet these standards and much more than a handful of scammers.
Even though the certified glasses are safe to use to view the eclipse, some recommend limiting it to 3 minutes at a time of looking at the sun, intermittently throughout the event.
You can also view the eclipse using a solar viewer or a pinhole viewer or projector.
