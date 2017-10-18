Elizabethtown boy sleeps for 11 days, doctors call it a medical mystery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An Elizabethtown second grader slept for 11 days straight inside Norton Children’s hospital.

Doctors still don’t know what caused it, but now that their child is awake, his family is ready to move forward.

Wyatt Shaw was the life of the party.



"He was awesome, he stole the show. He stole the last dance- he took the bride away from the groom,” Amy Thompson, Shaw’s mother, said.

Seven-year-old Wyatt made his mark as the ring bearer at a wedding two weeks ago. But 48 hours later he found himself in the hospital, unable to stay awake.

"I tried to wake him up and he kept falling back asleep. I kept "Wyatt" "Wyatt" "Wyatt" and then he fell back asleep again,” Thompson said.

Wyatt was rushed to Norton Children's where he went under observation. While mires monitoring his brain activity, the second-grader slept and slept for 11 days.

Thompson said, "When he would open his eyes it didn't look like he was there and it was terrifying."

Doctors ran tests but none brought answers. MRIs, x-rays and blood work all came back clean.

After 10 days, the doctors tried a new seizure medication and Wyatt woke up the next day.

"He was just having electric misfires in his brain and it was just causing him to stay in a constant sleep,” Thompson said.

Wyatt finally opened his eyes on Thursday. At first, he couldn't move or speak.

"We just kept praying,” Thompson said.

But after a weekend filled with family, faith and friends, the life of the party got his moves back.

Since he woke up, Wyatt has made major strides in his recovery, even walking with his mother’s help Monday in his hospital room.

Doctors say there is a chance they never know what caused Wyatt to fall asleep, so his parents say they are focusing on his recovery.

Once he is discharged from Norton Children’s he will spend three weeks in Frazier Rehab.

