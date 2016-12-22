Dying in Dallas: Woman seeks justice for murdered boyfriend

Clarence Davis was an innocent man shot to death in front of his home.

His family and friends called him, “Dickie.”

They have been desperate to identify his killer. His girlfriend, Nanette Dial, came to News 8 with a letter asking that attention be given to his case. She was heartbroken about the way he died and that his case had gone cold.

In her letter, Nanette poured out her anguished grief. She begs that something be done to find his killer.

“His death and manner of death shocked everyone,” she wrote. “He was loved and cared for not just by family but many friends and neighbors.”



Davis, 57, is the 12th case that News 8 is featuring in its “Dying in Dallas” series. There have been 168 murders in Dallas to date. The city’s murder tally is up about 30 percent.



And like all too many of Dallas’ murders, his case has not been settled. The city’s clearance rate – the number of murders solved this year – stands at about 48 percent through the end of November.

Dickie was killed May 26. He was at his home when he opened the front door to leave. He was holding a sandwich and a beer in his hand when he was shot repeatedly.

Police say he was not the intended target.

"They said they overkilled him,” his neighbor, Wanda Carter, says.

Carter was Dickie's neighbor for decades. She’d known him since he was just a teenager. The house had been his mother’s before she died several years ago.

“I was asleep and then I heard something say, ‘boom, boom, boom, boom’ and I looked out the window and my brother said, ‘They done killed Dick’ and I said, ‘what.’"

Carter goes to dialysis at about 5 a.m., three times a week. She could always count on Dickie to keep an eye on her.

“He would watch my house to make sure nobody didn't mess with me," says Carter, whose husband died several years ago.

Dickie had hurt himself on the job years ago and was on disability. He did odd jobs in the neighborhood. He’d wash cars and clean up the parking lot of the nearby convenience store.

“He didn’t worry about what he didn’t have,” Nanette says. “He was just thankful for what he did have.”

He made Carter feel safe in the neighborhood. She says he fondly called her, “Wanda Faye.”

She cannot understand why someone would do that to Dickie.

“They didn’t have to shoot him that many times,” she said.

Nanette and Dickie’s older sister, Phoebe Payne, want to forgive the killer. But it’s hard to forgive when you don’t know who to forgive.

“We're just heartbroken and we just need to know who did this to Clarence and why it happened,” his sister says.

Nanette and Dickie have known each other since middle school. They went their separate ways after school, but years later they saw each other and a spark ignited. They’d been together ever since. That was 18 years ago.

She showed us pictures of them in happier times. One photo shows him leaning, saying something.

"He was whispering sweet nothings in my ear,” she says, laughing. “You see I was grinning.”

Nanette saw him the night before he died. They laughed and talked.

But at one point, she says he became serious, telling her, “He said, ‘I just really do thank you for everything you’ve done for me. … It was kind of like he was saying goodbye.”

But there was no way that Dickie could have known that his life would be ended the next night.

“He believed in treating people right,” she says. “He believed in treating people the way that he wanted to be treated.”

Dickie had two adult children. His son is an attorney in Georgia.

“He was very proud to have son that was an attorney,” Nanette says.

Even been before Dickie’s death, it had been a tough year for his family. His older brother died in March after an extended illness. The family’s last pictures of Dickie are at his brother’s funeral.

Phoebe’s son, Cedric, was close to Dickie. She says he can’t stop talking about it.

“He just can’t believe that he died like this,” she says.

Nanette and Phoebe were friends before he died. They've grown closer in their shared grief.

His sister and girlfriend says the hardest part is the way he died.

“Whoever did this shooting it's like their finger wouldn't come off the trigger,” Nanette says. “They just wanted to empty the gun. There was no reason for anybody to want to murder him like that.”

Nanette says she will forever wear the silver bracelet and turquoise ring he bought her shortly before he died.

“I’ll always keep this,” she says tearing up showing us a ring Dickie gave her. “I’ll treasure his memory and the love he had for me and the love I had for him.

Dickie was far from a wealthy man but his gifts to Nanette are priceless.

She wrote a poem for Dickie. She read it at his funeral.

“My Dickie these past 18 years have been a tremendous reflection of our lives the last 18 years,” the poem says.

It was a chance to relieve her sorrow. It was a memorial to the man she loved so much. She says she has found herself on her knees begging God to take the pain away.

“I can't touch, see him but I'll hold onto what we did have,” she says. “I loved him. And he loved me.”

Anyone with information about Clarence Davis’ murder can call the homicide unit at 214-671-3661. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment. The number is (214) 373-TIPS.

