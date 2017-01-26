Driver, officer, and rabbit all okay after high water rescue incident

(Photo: Mike Forbes, WFAA)

FRISCO - A man was able to walk home after he drove into a pond after swerving to avoid hitting a rabbit, police say.

(Photo: Google Maps)

Rescue units responded to a high water rescue call just before 4 a.m. near Hillcrest Rd north of 121.

When they arrived, they found a car in the water and the driver swimming to shore.

(Photo: Mike Forbes, WFAA)

One officer noticed a car seat in the vehicle and jumped in to see if it was occupied. Fortunately it was not.

The man, who lives in the area was okay and able to walk home.

The officer and the rabbit were also okay.

