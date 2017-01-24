DPD officers still dealing with impact of July 7

Officer Jorge Barrientos was in the line of fire on July 7 when DPD officers were ambushed.

"I saw my friends go down."

He was standing next to Officers Michael Krol, Patrick Zamarippa and Lorne Ahrens when they were shot and killed.

"I tried to help them. I tried to save their lives and there is nothing I can do."

Barrientos was one of the officers who was also shot that night. He was shot in the hand and had shrapnel on his chest.

"I don't know why I am still alive. I just know that God was there to help me."

That night haunts Barrientos and many officers at the Dallas Police department.

"A lot of us are still going through counseling just to make sure you take care of yourself emotionally and physically."

And every time another officer is killed in the line of duty it opens the wounds again.

They felt the pain when Little Elm Officer Jerry Walker was killed last week.

They understand what the officers are going through.

Mindy Moser is a licensed therapist who deals with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, “They may be thinking what could I have done to help save them or tactically to avoid the situation. It's hard you think about those things at the end of the day you might have done something different or that it might have been you."

Experts say officers who go through this experience the same feelings as soldiers in combat. They can suffer from Post Traumatic Stress disorder.

Moser says, “The flashback. Routinely when I deal with veterans they encounter flashbacks.

And they are plagued by what they would have done differently.

"Those what ifs plague your brain and you try to go to sleep before you know it you've been doing what ifs for 2 hours because the lost is significant. It's gut wrenching. OK what could I have done differently. How could I have responded."

The Dallas Police Department has a strong counseling program to help officers deal with the aftermath.

Barrientos says, "Just like any wound that you have physically you have to take care of it and it takes time to heal. You know emotional wounds take time to heal and you have to treat them a certain way."

Former Chief David Brown wanted all officers to go through counseling knowing that being back out in the field would be difficult.

Many of the officers from that night have to continuously respond to protests downtown with some of the same protesters who led the march on the night of the ambush.

Barrientos,"To be honest I think this is going to affect people for the rest of their lives."

Moser says,"They have to kiss their family goodbye as if it's their last day and to try and wrap your head around that is truely difficult."

Officer Barrientos says the men and women of the Dallas Police Department also watch out for each other and talk to each other about their feelings knowing they still have a job to do.

"We have a duty to the officers that have fallen. I can't go crazy and just say screw all of this and be engulfed by my own feelings"

Officer Barrientos has not been back on the streets since the shootings but he's about to go back out on patrol.

He says he will approach his job with more caution but says this is what he has sworn to do

He is ready to get back out there and do his job.

Copyright 2016 WFAA