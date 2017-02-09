Double-murder suicide in Navarro County

Police lights.

Navarro County Sheriff's Office says a neighbor called to report the absence of activity around the house in days.

When detectives arrived on scene they discovered three dead bodies inside the home.

The bodies of an 8-year-old child, an adult male and an adult female were found in the residence.

Based on initial investigations and evidence recovered from the scene, the sheriff's office is considering this a murder/suicide investigation.

Detectives were able to recover a large caliber rifle inside the home, which is believed to be the murder weapon.

The case is still under investigation and the identity of the victims is being help until next of kin has been notified.

