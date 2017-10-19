Dole mini salad for Halloween trick-or-treaters?

What are you passing out to trick-or-treaters on Halloween?
There’s a meme going around on social media that shows new “Dole mini salad” packs.
Think of it as a “fun size” serving, just like those bite-size Snickers bars.
Don't worry, though. Your kids won't be bringing these mini salads home because it's simply a joke.
An image of snack-sized salad was posted on Instagram by “Adam the Creator,” and it quickly spread like wildfire.
The mini salad joke is a play on some people who try to give out healthy Halloween snacks.
