Doctors in Dallas prepare to treat Harvey evacuees

Harvey health concerns, patients evacuated from Houston hospitals

Sonia Azad, WFAA 6:02 PM. CDT August 28, 2017

Right now doctors are most concerned with Harvey evacuees who have been stuck in deep flood waters for extended periods of time without food or medicine, their risk for infection is extremely high.

Children's Health will have pediatricians present at the Dallas 'mega shelter' location to assist those needing it the most.

If you're a medical professional who is able to volunteer, contact Doctor Fowler at ray.fowler@utsw.edu.

