DISD expands program to help students get associate degrees before graduation

DALLAS -- The State of New York made headlines with talks of making college tuition free. Now, one North Texas school district is working to make college classes more accessible, and free, to hundreds of high schoolers.

At Roosevelt High School in Dallas Independent School District, students in the school’s new collegiate academy are focused. They are tackling high school and college course work at the same time.

“We have great teachers,” said ninth grader Erin Brown. “They teach us. They are willing to stay after school to help us.”

Brown, 15, is from Hutchins. He says he has dreams of becoming an audio engineer. Through his early college high school program at Roosevelt High, Brown is set to leave the school with a high school diploma and an Associate’s Degree. It is something the teen says his mom supports.

“She’s seen the college prices, and she was like get those two free years,” Brown explained.

Dallas ISD announced it will be launching 23 Early College High School programs across the city in the Fall. The expansion from 17 to 23 campuses makes the school district a leader in the State of Texas for bringing college access to high schoolers.

“It is a really big game changer,” said ninth grader Eduardo Gandara.

Supporters say Early College High Schools can help reduce the cost and debt burden for many students. About 70 percent of the teens currently enrolled in Dallas ISD’s collegiate academies are first generation college students.

Gandara said, ”I think that if I do this program, and I get out, with my Associate’s and everything already done, I just have to get into a job, finish everything, all set.”

Dallas ISD is able to operate and expand its early college high schools through strong partnerships with Dallas County Community Colleges District and a variety of business partners.

Usamah Rogers, the school district’s executive director of P-TECH and Early College Programs said, “We have developed and designed our programs for students to enter into jobs that go primarily unfilled, that are significant living wages within Dallas County.”

Many of the students in a variety of disciplines will also graduate with career-level certification.

Students say changing the game to gaining college degrees is a win-win.

