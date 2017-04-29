Disaster declaration issued for Van Zandt County following tornadoes

Van Zandt County officials have issued a declaration disaster after at least 3 tornadoes caused widespread damage across the county on Saturday night.

Van Zandt County officials have issued a declaration disaster after at least 3 tornadoes caused widespread damage across the county on Saturday night.

Canton Fire Department Captain Brian Horton urged everyone to avoid the area as crews continued to work overnight to help the injured and assess the damage.

“I want to stress the importance of staying away from the area. Let our teams do their work.” said Captain Horton.

Local officials believe as many as 5 people have been killed in the tornadoes, but stress that number could change as emergency crews search the area.

Triage facilities have been set up in Canton and other areas of the county. Red Cross shelters have also been set up in the following areas.



First Methodist Church Life Center, 600 S. Buffalo, Canton, Texas

Emory City Center, 320 Texas Street North, Emory, Texas



Click here for more updates.

© 2017 WFAA-TV