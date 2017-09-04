DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Confessionals at the GRB following Harvey
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: In the aftermath of tragedy, sometimes people just want to talk. So we built a booth at the GRB and just listened. The stories we heard were full of heartbreak and hope. #HoustonStrong (By KHOU 11 News Photojournalist Derek Felton)
Photojournalist Derek Felton, KHOU 11 , KHOU 11:49 AM. CDT September 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
Reports: Trump to end DACA, give Congress six months to actSep. 4, 2017, 7:02 a.m.
-
Mom showers Houston with healing hugsSep. 4, 2017, 10:03 a.m.
-
South Korea simulates attack on North's nuke site after testSep. 4, 2017, 6:59 a.m.