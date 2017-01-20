Did you know, Dallas: Smash your anger away at 'The Anger Room'

You mad?

Whether someone cut you off in traffic today or Friday's inauguration, whatever set you off doesn't have to linger for long.

In the heart of Deep Ellum is a facility designed to allow anyone and everyone to come and release that built up tension.

It's called The Anger Room and it's the first and only of its kind. That's right. An entire room dedicated to relieving your stress and anxiety by tearing things apart.

Founder, Donna Alexander says this business model started in her garage. She first built a space in her garage for her friends to come and demolish things for $5.

"One day a stranger knocked on my door and asked, 'Is this where I come to destroy things?' and that's when I knew this would be a successful business," Alexander said.

Not sure how long of a session you need? The website has your options covered:

– I need a break (5 minutes) $25

– Lash Out (15 minutes) $45

– Demolition (25 minutes) $75

Alexander says they are working on expanding to Las Vegas and Los Angeles in the near future.

"But for now, I just want the people of Dallas to know we are here for them," she said.

If you're interested in checking them out, be sure to make reservations online ahead of time.

Happy demolishing!

Did you know, Dallas is a series that explores hidden gems in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex. Know a cool place that needs to be featured? Email me! aebrahimji@wfaa.com

