Did you know, Dallas: Milk • Cream

Cars, museums, food, I'm trying to check it all out for you guys and find the very best that Dallas has to offer.

For weeks, people on social media have been suggesting I check this place out on Ross Avenue...so that's exactly where I went.

You may remember earlier in January I went to Hurts Donuts, the only gourmet 24 hour donut shop in the area...this is similar, but with another twist.

Think doughnut-like pastries stuffed with any ice cream flavor of your choice and a wide variety toppings, like Fruity Pebbles, M&M's, sprinkles and/ or almonds.Donuts + Ice cream = Heaven. That's pretty much the only equation I can create that covers all the bases on this one.

The shop has had its doors opened since August and is located on 5420 Ross Avenue less than a few miles from downtown Dallas.

Milk & Cream founder Man Ho says this dessert is popular in Southern California and decided to bring it to Texas and give it a shot.

Ho says him and his business partner plan on expanding to Houston in the near future, but for now Dallas is home base.

Ho says they are also working on gluten free donut options as well as options for the lactose intolerance-- hang tight friends!

Did you know, Dallas is a series that explores hidden gems in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex. Know a cool place that needs to be featured? Email me: aebrahimji@wfaa.com

