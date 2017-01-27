Did you know, Dallas: Hurts Donut Shop

Get your sweet tooth ready...Texas' very first Hurts Donuts is open for business in Frisco.

For those that may not be familiar, these aren't your average donuts. The Frisco location makes this the 11th franchise in the nation, with plans to expand further.

With over 70 different kinds of over-sized or 'Texas-sized' if you will donuts, the shop is definitely worth a visit no matter where you live across North Texas.And here's the icing on the cake...they're open 24 hours a day, seven days a week with a staff of 100 employees.

Hurts plans to update their customers via Facebook and let them know when a specialty flavor becomes available.

Word to the wise: Take your patience with you...customers have reported waiting in line on average for anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour.

Did you know, Dallas is a series that explores hidden gems in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex. Know a cool place that needs to be featured? Email me! aebrahimji@wfaa.com

