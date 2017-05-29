DFW National Cemetery now honoring fallen first responders with military experience

It is an annual tradition, rooted in service, respect and honor.

Each Memorial Day at the DFW National Cemetery, people gather en masse to remember veterans who've passed on.

But this year, tradition changed. For the first time ever, included in the names of those who were killed in military action were the names of police officers or first responders who were killed in action; officers who'd also served, at one point, in the US military.

"Mark Nix, US Navy," came through the speakers. "And Patricio Zamarripa, US Navy."

Mark Nix and Patrick Zamarripa both served in the United States Navy before joining the Dallas Police Department. Both men were shot and killed in the line of duty.

"He was shot in 2007 by somebody that didn’t want to go back to jail," says his mother, Cheryle Nix.

Nix says her late son Mark, who died when he was 33, was a Dallas Police senior corporal. She says he gave his all to the military and to DPD. To have him honored on Memorial Day in the very place he's buried brought her pride.

"It was a combination of sad and honor," Cheryle says. "Sad because he's gone. The honor because of who he was."

Officer Patrick Zamarripa, who was killed in the Dallas Police ambush last summer, followed his older sister into the Navy, family says.

"He loved his country," says his father, Rick. "Oh, he loved his country."

"Any time they say his name at a ceremony, my heart just wishes he was still here, and that they didn’t have to make that announcement," says his mother, Valerie.

The DFW National Cemetery says they feel these first responders were killed in action; that even though it was not military action, the men were still on duty. They plan to honor fallen first responders who are also veterans every year from now on. They say, simply, it's the right thing to do.

© 2017 WFAA-TV