WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 22 weather alerts
Close

Update: Crews suspend search for vehicle in Trinity River

Water rescue underway in Trinity River

WFAA 1:11 PM. CST February 21, 2018

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials about 1 p.m. suspended search operations after crews spent several hours searching for a reported vehicle that had gone into the Trinity River in southern Dallas in the area of the Great Trinity Forest.

  • Watch the rescue live with the player above

Heavy rains dropped several inches of rain on parts of North Texas, causing traffic issues and forcing several water rescues overnight.

Crews arrived just before 11 a.m. Wednesday to the river inside the Great Trinity Forest. The vehicle was seen upright before flipping over, and DFR says a civilian who witnessed the flip called 911. They also claimed to have seen someone on top of the vehicle before it went under.

A rescue boat was launched and, after a short time, had some issues with the motor. A second boat was used to rescue the DFR crew members.

A larger boat was put back in the water just after noon to continue the search.

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories