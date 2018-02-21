Dallas Fire-Rescue officials about 1 p.m. suspended search operations after crews spent several hours searching for a reported vehicle that had gone into the Trinity River in southern Dallas in the area of the Great Trinity Forest.

Heavy rains dropped several inches of rain on parts of North Texas, causing traffic issues and forcing several water rescues overnight.

Crews arrived just before 11 a.m. Wednesday to the river inside the Great Trinity Forest. The vehicle was seen upright before flipping over, and DFR says a civilian who witnessed the flip called 911. They also claimed to have seen someone on top of the vehicle before it went under.

A rescue boat was launched and, after a short time, had some issues with the motor. A second boat was used to rescue the DFR crew members.

A larger boat was put back in the water just after noon to continue the search.

