Dez Bryant hosting hometown barbecue in Lufkin Thursday

LUFKIN - Dez Bryant is headed to Lufkin Thursday to host a family-friendly barbecue picnic at Kit McConnico Park from noon to 8 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboy's wide receiver and former Lufkin High School football player announced the upcoming event on his Facebook page Wednesday, and said everyone is free to come enjoy the fun, all on him.

Bryant is footing the bill, which at latest count is a whopping $16,000!

Pinkerton's Barbecue in Houston later posted they won't have lunch for Wednesday because "Dez Bryant is throwing a party in Lufkin and bought everything we could put on the pits!"

According to owner Grant Pinkerton, the menu will include an estimated:

230 lbs beef brisket

180 lbs sausage

80 lbs beef ribs

200 lbs pork ribs

Plus beans, cole slaw, potato salad and even cobblers for dessert.

Matt Hubert with Lufkin Parks and Recreation said they began preparations yesterday afternoon for the estimated huge crowd, and that Lufkin Police Department officers will be on hand for extra security.

Kit McConnco Park is located at 903 Old Moffett Road in Lufkin.

