DeSoto teacher wants to return to his classroom

DESOTO – Brandon Franklin is all smiles when he answers the door at his mother’s house.



The 33-year-old high school fine arts teacher is clad in Nike workout gear and a Superman beanie.



Sitting in a wheelchair, he pivots and then wheels himself to the living room in a single fluid motion. Getting around can be tough. But for Brandon, it’s just one more challenge he’s mastering.



Last year, a bad infection in his feet took him from the classroom, and threatened his life.



“It just kept getting worse and worse, and my feet turned as black as coal,” Brandon said. “I’ve never seen anything like it, never seen anything progress that fast either.”



Brandon is a lifelong diabetic. His condition weakens his chances to fight an infection. And that’s exactly what he got.



“A germ did this to me and I don’t know where it came from,” he said. “But this is what happened.”



Despite removing a few of his toes, the bacteria came back, and doctors would need to cut more. If not, it would have spread to his heart or hands.



“That for some reason would have been scarier than this,” he said, rubbing the tip of his legs. “No matter what they did, they could not stop it.”



In October, Brandon had his left leg amputated on a Friday, and his right the following Monday.



“I felt completely better. It was the weirdest feeling,” he said. “I guess you don’t know how sick you are until you actually get better.”



Brandon was discharged eight long months after his surgery, on Thanksgiving Day. Still, the surgery took its toll.



“There were times, where it was pretty bad,” he said, a slow tear meandering down his cheek. “There were times I just needed my mother, and a chaplain.”



All Brandon wants to do is get back to teaching, but his insurance is about to run out. Without insurance, everything stops – no physical therapy, no prosthetics, no home dialysis. No classroom.



“It’s just the best job in the world, like seriously,” he said, flashing a megawatt smile. “I get more from them, than they get from me I think.”



To help bridge the gap, a friend helped Brandon set up a GoFundMe page so he can get at least get prosthetics.



“It’s the new season of my life,” he said. “I want to enjoy it to the fullest.”



Copyright 2016 WFAA