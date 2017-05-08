WFAA
DeSoto High School votes to keep football coach

May 08, 2017

The DeSoto School Board has voted to keep Head Football Coach Todd Peterman.

He led the team to the state football championship about six months ago and won.

When word spread that the board was trying to cut him loose, parents and players dug in their heels and refused to let that happen.

The board met Monday night and agree with protesters. 

