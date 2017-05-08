DeSoto High School votes to keep football coach

(Photo: Focus Daily News)

The DeSoto School Board has voted to keep Head Football Coach Todd Peterman.

He led the team to the state football championship about six months ago and won.

When word spread that the board was trying to cut him loose, parents and players dug in their heels and refused to let that happen.

The board met Monday night and agree with protesters.

Mike Leslie with WFAA Sports tweeted the meeting live:

