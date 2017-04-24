DeSoto High School head football coach expected to be fired

Football time! Pic. Thinkstock (Photo: Custom)

DeSoto High School head football coach, Todd Peterman is expected to be fired at a DeSoto ISD Board meeting Monday night.

This comes just over four months after leading the school's football program to its first ever state title.

Peterman led the Eagles to a 16-0 record and a 6A State Championship in 2016. But his contract is up for renewal this offseason, and a vote at the board meeting is expected to go against Peterman's return.

The board meeting begins at 6:30, with public comments to be made beforehand.

The @desotoisdengage agenda for tonight's board meeting. Todd Peterman's employment status likely discussed in segment 4A. pic.twitter.com/29rHGKWybo — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) April 24, 2017

More details to come as this story develops.

