Denton police investigating fatal car crash

Denton Police are investigating a fatal crash that shut down part of 1-35W northbound early Sunday morning.

A patrol officer responding to the call at 2 a.m. and driving southbound saw the car and called for a tow truck, but by the time the officer could turn around the disabled car was struck by a second car.

The man in the stalled vehicle died upon impact in his grey 2017 Nissan Versa and is believed to be in his 50's according to Denton police.

The car that struck the disabled vehicle was a grey 2008 Chevrolet Silverado and it stopped farther north on the interstate. That driver is currently being interviewed by police.

Traffic investigators are still on scene and the driver of the Nissan has not yet been identified.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

I-35W was reopened as of 8:35 a.m.

