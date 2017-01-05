Demolition day for one City of Dallas neighborhood

Demolition day for a block of homes associated with drugs, prostitution and homelessness was met with cheers on Thursday.



The City of Dallas began tearing down seven tiny shotgun shacks on the 1300 block of East Clarendon because they were dangerous and unsanitary structures that City workers say earned the title 'nuisance properties'.



“This whole row is going to be removed,” said Council Member Carolyn King Arnold. “Eradicated!”



Some members of the community call the block where the boarded up, leaning, and blighted homes stood as ‘Clarendon Crack Row.”



Some neighbors, like Tiger Morris, say the shacks harbored a lot of trouble.



Morris explained, “I see hookers, and drug dealers, stuff like that. I see squatters. Homeless people.”



It has taken the City of Dallas a long time to get to this point of demolition. City Attorneys, Code Enforcement Officers, Police, and other city staffers say there has been a history of neglect for the property owners who had tenants living in dangerous conditions.



Council Member Arnold added, ”Now this particular corner can be replaced with a different type of structure. One that is inviting.”



Removing the buildings is a big plus in a community fighting for positive change. The area is just minutes from Downtown. New homes are popping up. There is also new interest in Historic Tenth Street neighborhood nearby.



“It’ll bring the neighborhood back up to par,” said Morris.



For now, Code inspectors are walking the grounds. City workers are mapping out major cleanup plans for the area.



“I think we have the makings of a beautiful community,” Arnold said as the demolition continued.

