Deadly Denny's beating case heads to grand jury, deputy pulled from patrol duty

A lawyer for the family of John Hernandez has released a new witness video in connection with the fatal beating of the 24-year-old outside a Denny’s restaurant.

HOUSTON - The deputy whose husband was involved in the beating death of John Hernandez has been pulled from patrol duties while the investigation continues, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

Prosecutors with the Harris County District Attorney's Office also confirmed Tuesday they will present their evidence in this case to a grand jury.

According to the D.A.'s Office, prosecutors began reviewing the evidence Tuesday evening and will "present it to a grand jury of citizens in the near future."

Hernandez died after being beaten and restrained last week outside a Denny's in the Sheldon area. The deputy’s husband confronted him after seeing him urinating outside the restaurant.

A lawyer for the victim's family released a new witness video Monday that shows the much larger man restraining Hernandez.

"An anonymous concerned citizen brought me the video because he said it shows murder," Carroll said. "I concur."

An edited version of the video can be seen below. The faces have been blurred out since no charges have been filed at his time.

WARNING: The video contains graphic and violent images.

WATCH: New video released connection with fatal beating

Witnesses say Hernandez was quickly overpowered by the man, who continued to beat him then put him in a chokehold for 10 to 15 minutes. They said Hernandez was too drunk to defend himself.

“It’s a very sad video because you’re watching a man basically being killed,” Carroll said. “He was kicking his legs in a helpless fashion, and you can hear him gargling or gurling, ‘Stop, stop.’”

Hernandez's wife and 3-year-old daughter were begging the man to stop.

“She was crying and telling (the man beating Hernandez) stop and he didn’t even stop,” Hernandez’s wife said. “I told him, 'Please stop. Don’t do that to him. He’s drunk.' He wasn’t in any position to fight. But, he didn’t have any compassion. He was really angry.”

Eyewitnesses say the deputy did nothing to help and stood by while her husband continued to beat and strangle Hernandez. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said she did call for help after noticing Hernandez wasn’t breathing.

Hernandez was removed from life support three days after the incident.

An autopsy confirmed he died from strangulation and chest compressions.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the homicide is still under investigation and stated he is asking for oversight of the HCSO investigation by the Texas Rangers and the U.S. Department of Justice.

