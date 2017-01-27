Deadly accident shuts down US 75

(Photo: Mike Forbes, WFAA)

PLANO - On January 27, 2017 at approximately 2:20 a.m., Plano Police Officers responded to a serious injury crash on northbound U.S 75 under S.H. 190 (President George Bush Turnpike).

It was determined that a 2012 Toyota Prius occupied by a male and female struck a semi-trailer truck that was traveling northbound in the right lane of U.S. 75 in the right rear portion of the trailer.

The driver of the Toyota Prius was pronounced deceased at the scene and the passenger was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-trailer truck reported minor injuries. The driver of the Toyota Prius was identified as 25-year old Christopher Paul Kreneck. The passenger, a 19-year old female is currently in critical, but stable condition.

The crash investigation remains ongoing by the Plano Police Traffic Unit.

