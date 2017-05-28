National Zoo artificially inseminates giant panda Mei Xiang

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Another little panda could be in the National Zoo's future.

Zoo officials did two artificial inseminations on the giant panda Mei Xiang Thursday. The first procedure happened at 2 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Mei XIang's behavior and hormones have been monitored for the past few weeks by scientists and keepers. Reports show that her estrogen levels peaked on Wednesday.

Female pandas are only able to become pregnant for 24 to 72 hours each year.

Tian Tian, a 19-year-old male panda was also monitored. Their breeding behaviors happened at incongruent times, which is why there was no natural breeding this season.

The panda team at the zoo used semen from Tian Tian for the insemination.

Veterinarians will be tracking Mei Xiang's reproductive tract and conduct ultrasounds over the next few months to determine whether or not she is pregnant.

© 2017 WUSA-TV