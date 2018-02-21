DC-area students walk out, head to Capitol for rally

(Photo: Evan Koslof)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Students walked out of school Wednesday morning and headed to the Capitol for a rally to call for change to gun legislation.

RELATED: Enough is enough': DC-area students plan walk-out, rally at Capitol

This comes only a week after 17 people were killed at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida as a sole shooter fired at staff and students with an AR-15.

Students from Richard Montgomery, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Blair and other Maryland and D.C. high schools are taking part in the walk-out and rally. They walked out of class at 9:30 a.m.

Hundreds of students crammed onto Metro to make their way to Capitol Hill.

A student from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School headed to the rally told WUSA9's Mike Valerio that she hopes "we can change something in our society and make schools a safe place again."

"I think lawmakers forget that in four years we can vote," another Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School student added.

Students walking out of class at Richard Montgomery high school in Rockville. They are heading to Capitol to call for gun reform @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/nkrrh29Wje — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) February 21, 2018

Hundreds of students from Montgomery County crammed on Metro, heading to Capitol for gun reform rally. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/GlZZEuqqcr — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) February 21, 2018

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md) met the students at the scene.

At this time, we're not sure how long students will stay on the Hill.

© 2018 WUSA-TV