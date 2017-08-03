Greg Kelley's former attorney expected to talk at day 2 of hearing

Williamson County (Photo: KVUE)

Greg Kelley’s former attorney is expected to take the stand in the second day of what is expected to be a three-day hearing into the former Leander High School student’s 2014 conviction.

Patricia Cummings is expected to talk about what she heard concerning rumors about the alternative suspect in the case, Johnathan McCarty, on the eve of Kelley’s trial in 2014. Kelley was convicted of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy, but the hearing has been months in the making after prosecutors confirmed they were investigating whether someone else may have committed the crime.

During the first day of the hearing, prosecutors and Kelley’s defense team questioned the lead investigator on the case, pressing him about the steps he did and did not take during the investigation, including not trying to identify any other adults in the home at the time.

McCarty was named as an alternative suspect after two people said he admitted to them that he committed the crime, and police said they found nude photographs of children on his phone. Thursday’s hearing could include portions of an interview McCarty recently gave the Texas Rangers.

The second day of the hearing will begin at 9 a.m. at the Williamson County courthouse in Georgetown.

