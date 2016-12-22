DART police officer goes home

DALLAS -- The police motorcycles lined up early outside the Baylor Institute for Rehabilitation in Dallas as dozens officers came to wish injured officer Justin Ellis well as he is released from the hospital.

Ellis' accident happened in October of this year. The Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer's motorcycle was struck by a driver who ran a red light.

DART lost it's first officer in the departments history during the Ambush in July -- Officer Brent Thompson was shot and killed.

Three months later another blow came when Ellis was severeley injured.

"It's been a long three months, I know we're all happy he's going home today he's going to be with his family," said Joseph Stinson a detective with DART.

He will be in a wheelchair for the forseable future but friends say he's commited to walk again one day.

"We've been waiting for this day for quite a long time, he's still got a long recovery ahead of him but Justin he's jumped a lot of hurdels, we though were were going to lose him but he's pulled through," said Stinson.

Ellis will spend christmas inside his Rockwall home with his wife and two young children. A home he won't recognize thanks to donations from across texas.

In just seven days crews transformed Ellis master bedroom and bathroom -- making it all handicap assessable.

"Everything that we've done in the home, for the most part is temporary, because he is of the mindset that he is going to walk and he is going to be back at work someday," said friend and fellow officer Clint Mcnear.

Ellis work was on a bike and it was a job he loved. And while he wount be riding anytime soon, he'll always have his fellow officers at his side.

Donations can be made with the Assist The Officer Foundation. Go to www.atodallas.org, click on donate, enter the amount of the donation and note that the donation is for Justin Ellis.

Donations can mailed to the Assist the Officer Foundation, 1412 E. Griffin St., Dallas, Texas 75215.

