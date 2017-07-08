Dallas SWAT incident ends in arrest

(Photo: USA Today)

DALLAS - A man was taken into custody after a morning-long standoff with the Dallas Police SWAT team this Saturday.

At around 7:00 am Dallas Police officers responded to a call at The Village Westside apartments about a man vandalizing a car using weapons. When the officers arrived they found a man wielding a bat and a long knife and immediately called for assistance. The man then entered his apartment and barricaded himself inside the apartment with a female suspect.

SWAT was notified and arrived at the scene shortly after. The SWAT team tried to negotiate with the man, but he refused to come out of his apartment.

At around 1:30 pm SWAT forcefully entered the apartment and took the man into custody. No one was harmed and the man is now being charged with felony criminal mischief.

