Dallas surgeon blames bad batch of medicine for patients loss of vision after cateract surgery

DALLAS -- A Dallas surgeon says a bad batch of medication is causing vision loss for some patients after routine cataract surgery.

Carole Raulston was nervous before her cataract procedure in Dallas on February 9.

"I kept telling my daughter I was going to back out. She kept telling me, 'Mother, you've been through it once. It's going to be a piece of cake," she said. "And the procedure really is - it's no big deal. But I never dreamed I'd wake up the day after and couldn't see out of my eye."

Raulston says her instincts proved right. Every day since, she says her view out of her left eye is a blend of blurry bright lights and flashes.

"I can't watch TV and look through that left eye and see faces or the writing at the bottom," she said.

Her surgeon was Dr. Jeffery Whitman, with Key-Whitman Eye Center. He says Raulston is one of several patients who’ve had worse vision, after receiving a common medication after Cataract surgery.

"I've been doing this for 31 years and I've never seen anything like this before," he said.

Key-Whitman has traced the problem back to a surgery center it shares with other doctors from outside offices, in patients who underwent that specific surgery from January 31 to Feb 21 of 2017. It's own investigation done with the help of independent parties found there was a bad batch of one of the medicines used.

"The medication was not made to specifications, and that is what most likely affected the retina," said Dr. Whitman.

That batch was compounded in Dallas by Guardian Pharmacy Services. The Pharmacy owner tells WFAA they’re analyzing the mixture, and hope to resolve the issue as soon as possible. But we don't know where else they may have shipped this medication, how many other doctors, locally or elsewhere, may have used it or how many other patients are now struggling to see.

"I'm going to say there's probably between 20-30 [patients] that I'm working with right now," said Dr. Whitman.

They may worry, like Raulston, that their vision won't return.

"You can't say well, in six months my eyesight is going to come back, because at this point nobody knows," said Raulston. "It's frustrating."

Key-Whitman has established a hotline for its patients that may have been affected by this issue. That number is (214) 999-2333.

