Dallas police detain man allegedly found trespassing in singer Erykah Badu's home

Rebecca Lopez, WFAA 11:16 PM. CST January 01, 2018

Dallas police detained a man on Monday who was allegedly found trespassing in singer Erykah Badu’s home. 

According to a source, the singer called the man a “stalker” and alleged he flew from Detroit where she found him in her Dallas home.  The man left the home and was later issued a criminal trespass warning, according to the source.

No other details were immediately available. Refresh this page for more details as we get them. 

