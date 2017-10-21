Dallas police asking for help identifying assault suspect

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for a suspect who assaulted a woman walking near Elm and Harwood Street during the early morning hours of October 21, 2017.

According to police reports, a woman was walking near Elm Street and Harwood Street, around 2:55 a.m., when she was approached by an unidentified man. The suspect grabbed and assaulted the woman.

The Dallas Police Department has described the suspect of this assault as a 20 to 30 year-old Black male with brown eyes, and a goatee. They say he is approximately 5’10” in height, weighs around 200 pounds with short black hair.

Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for anyone within the area of this offense that might match this description and appear to be suspicious. Individuals are encouraged to contact the Dallas Police Department to report those suspicious persons.



If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact Detective Alan Holmes of the Dallas Police Department Crimes Against Person Division by phone at 214-671-3637 or email at alan.holmes@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.



Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214) 373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

