Dallas officer charged with family violence assault, placed on leave

Dallas Police Headquarters (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department has arrested one of their own for a family violence assault against his wife.

According to the Department, Senior Corporal Charles Jones, was arrested on Saturday and charged with family violence assault, misdemeanor A.

The Senior Corporal reportedly became engaged in an argument with his spouse and committed an assault against her while they were traveling in their vehicle.

Jones and his wife then drove to the Jack Evans Police Headquarters and an investigation was conducted. He was subsequently arrested and taken to Dallas County Jail.



Senior Corporal Jones is currently assigned to the Crimes Against Persons Division and was hired in January 2002.

He has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs administrative investigation.

© 2017 WFAA-TV