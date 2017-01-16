Dallas marchers honor Martin Luther King's legacy

DALLAS -- Thousands filled the streets of Dallas' Fair Park Nieghborhood to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The yearly parade started this morning and carried into the early afternnoon. 2017 marks the 35th year that a parade has marked the birthday of the late civil rights leader.

Dallas resident Jo Tubbs has lived in North Texas for the last 50 years.

"No matter where you came from or who you are do the best that you can, be the best that you can," said Tubbs recalling a lesson she learned from King.

Born in Atlanta Georgia, King, a baptist minister became perhaps the most recognizable figure of the Civil Rights Movement. In April of 1968 King was assasinated -- he was 39 years old.

Monica Lightner Hines grew up in South Oak Cliff, she says she sees the work of King through her children and grandchildren.

"They didn't grow up here with the inequality that a lot of blacks and hispanic endured -- for them to see the unity -- to see that everybody is celebrating thats what I want him to leave with," Hines said.

On this day of celebration some made it clear their is still work to do -- the group Mothers Against Police Brutality carried a list of names -- minorty men killed by Dallas Police officers.

"Yes, yes spiritually he's here with me," said Dorthy Jackson. Jackson's son was shot and killed by a dallas police officer during the summer of 2015.

"It doesn't get better, it just gets tollerable, I'm just able to maintain," Jackson said.

Everyboy in the parade has their own reason to walk the route.

"There are somethings that have changed that is for the better but overall we have a long way to go," Hines said.

