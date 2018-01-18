DFW makes short list of 20 cities for next Amazon headquarters

Dallas-Fort Worth is one step closer to being home to the next Amazon headquarters.

Amazon reviewed 238 proposals from across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to host the company’s second North American headquarters.

Thursday, the company announced it has chosen the following 20 cities to move to the next phase of the selection process:

- Atlanta, GA

- Austin, TX

- Boston, MA

- Chicago, IL

- Columbus, OH

- Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

- Denver, CO

- Indianapolis, IN

- Los Angeles, CA

- Miami, FL

- Montgomery County, MD

- Nashville, TN

- Newark, NJ

- New York City, NY

- Northern Virginia, VA

- Philadelphia, PA

- Pittsburgh, PA

- Raleigh, NC

- Toronto, ON

- Washington D.C.

The Dallas Regional Chamber and Fort Worth Chamber released this statement:

“One of the most compelling aspects of our proposal was the diversity of options we offer as a regional hub of economic development,” said Brandom Gengelbach, executive vice president of economic development for the Fort Worth Chamber. “We are excited that Amazon has determined that our region’s proposal merits additional consideration, and we’re confident that upon further inspection Amazon will soon realize all of the reasons why this region has been a magnet for corporate headquarters locations in recent years.”

Today we are announcing the communities that will proceed to the next step in the HQ2 process. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity https://t.co/x1bFYbk4Ui pic.twitter.com/J2x0HHzBTR — Amazon News (@amazonnews) January 18, 2018

