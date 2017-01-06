Dallas fliers react to Florida airport shooting

For two hours, Sandee Starks sat on the plane not knowing if she’d be making to Fort Lauderdale or not.

Her sister was already there. She was in the airport when Friday's shooting started but in another terminal. The two were meeting up there to go to the Bahamas.

“She was petrified and she's a flight attendant so she flies all the time so this is new for her,” Starks said.



The mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale’s international airport claimed the lives of at least five people and injured about eight others. Police now have the shooter in custody.



Dallas police say Dallas Love Field is currently under heightened security and they are monitoring the situation in Florida. Police say they have adequate security to ensure the safety of travelers.

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by today's tragic event @FLLFlyer. — Dallas Love Field (@DallasLoveField) January 6, 2017

Starks was on the plane talking to her sister when travelers heard what sounded like a second round of gunfire.



“She started screaming and I said just get out of there, get out of there and she ran out and got an Uber,” the Dallas resident said.



Authorities ultimately found no evidence of a second shooter.



“I was petrified for her,” Starks said. “I'm just glad that she's OK.”



Around 3 p.m., Southwest Airlines canceled all of Friday’s flights coming and going to Fort Lauderdale.

Operations are suspended at FLL for the rest of the day. Flexible rebooking is available on https://t.co/GiF91yu7NX. https://t.co/LAWHW5vBT2 — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) January 6, 2017

Starks plane, Southwest Arlines flight 1495, a direct flight to Fort Lauderdale, never got off the ground. Travelers sat on the plane for about two hours before the decision was made to cancel the flight.



Kyle Grigelis also was on that plane.



The Florida Panthers coach was headed to the airport when he heard the news. He had come to Dallas for the Dallas Stars vs. Panthers game. His younger sister and brother had accompanied him.



"I just feel really bad for all the people involved over here,” he said. “It's a just a shame the world we live in today.”



He says the mood on the plane was somber.



“I think everyone realized what was happening, it was pretty scary,” Grigelis said.



He got calls and texts from relatives worried about them. They’ll be staying in a Dallas hotel for the night.



Garland Culbreath was in Dallas for a business trip. He was headed home on a flight connecting through Austin.



“It’s just very scary,” he said. “I've been in out and out of that airport probably five times in the last few months. Just the thought that I'm going back to an airport where something like this has occurred, it does give me pause.”



Culbreath made it to Austin. But he’ll be spending the night there because the flight was canceled.



Starks told us she rebooked a flight. She’ll be flying into Orlando and she’s hoping that her husband whose working there can drive her to Fort Lauderdale to meet up with her sister.



“I'm gonna hug her,” she said. “I'm gonna hug her hard.”

