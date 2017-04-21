Dallas D.A. investigating mail-in ballots

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Live Weather
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Storms possible Friday night
-
New clues in Plano woman's death investigation
-
Severe weather for North Texas tonight
-
Morning Weather Update
-
Police investigate video of a fight at a Dallas middle school
-
African Americans sue over workplace discrimination in Paris, Texas
-
Md. parents prank video outrages YouTube viewers
-
Raw video: Disturbance on American Airlines flight to DFW
More Stories
-
Video shows intense moments between passengers,…Apr 21, 2017, 9:37 p.m.
-
Large hail hammers North TexasApr 20, 2017, 5:51 p.m.
-
Ex-wife of arrested sergeant breaks her silenceApr 21, 2017, 11:04 p.m.