Dallas among first cities for Wal-Mart's new car-buying program

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, 2017 Getty Images)

Miami-based startup CarSaver has landed a deal with Arkansas-based Wal-Mart Stores Inc. that will pilot its online platform through on-site kiosks in Dallas and elsewhere.

Starting April 1, shoppers at 25 Wal-Mart stores in Dallas, Houston, Phoenix and Oklahoma City will be able to choose, finance and insure a car at “CarSaver Center” kiosks. The program — Wal-Mart’s official foray into the auto industry — also partners with Fort Lauderdale-based AutoNation Inc., one of the country’s largest new-car retailers as a dealer, and Detroit-based Ally Financial Inc., the program's preferred lender.

The CarSaver/Wal-Mart model is based on Costco’s auto program, which CarSaver CEO and co-founder Sean Wolfington ran more than two decades ago. It is “the right way to sell cars — with a fair, transparent price, presented by brands the customer trusts most,” Wolfington said in an interview with Automotive News, which first reported on the partnership.

If successful, the program will be expanded to additional markets, though no timeframe was outlined. CarSaver expects to sell cars in Wal-Mart Supercenters nationwide within two years.

