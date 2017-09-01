Crosby backyard serves as sanctuary for 8 horses, 2 cows, a lamb and pony during Harvey

(Photo: Courtesy of Andrea James)

CROSBY, Texas- A backyard in Crosby served as an animal sanctuary after Harvey moved through the Houston area.

Andrea James was forced to walk her horses out of rising waist-deep water. She says she initially tried to get them to a nearby race park, but the roads were already shut down.

With no other options, James decided to put her beloved horses in her backyard. She wrote, "It's a muddy mess now, but it was the only option I had."

In the video, she can be heard saying, "I know the HOA is not going to like me very much."

At one point, she said she had eight large horses, two cows, a lamb and a pony back there.

