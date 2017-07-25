Women attacked at North Dallas apartment complex

Police have released a sketch of a man man accused of grabbing two women at the Ladera apartment complex in far North Dallas. (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - Police have released a sketch of a man man accused of grabbing two women at the Ladera apartment complex in far North Dallas.

"I walk my dog with my bat in my hand if I have to -- I'd rather be safe than sorry," said apartment resident Janice Moore.

Dallas Police say Friday night, just after sunset, a man grabbed a woman while she was walking her dog and then took off. Just fifteen minutes later, police believe the same man followed another woman to her front door, where he then forced himself inside and tried to grab that woman.

According to police reports, another person living in the apartment was able to help force the intruder out.

From there, according to Moore, the victims' family and Dallas Police went door to door warning neighbors.

"[A police officer] came to my door and said 'If you are walking your dog, please be aware that we have a molester on the property,'" Moore said.

Three days later, flyers warning of the attacks could be found across the complex. The flyers appear to have been written by one of the women who reported an attack.



Detectives with the Dallas Police Department's sex assault unit are investigating.

"We're in the process right now to see if there's anybody else out there that's been victimized or to see if there is anyone else out there with information to find out who this person is" said Deputy Chief Thomas Castro.

And until that happens, neighbors say they'll remain vigilant.

"I'm going to keep my eyes open and keep a pepper spray or taser. Yeah, I think that's the good thing for us women to do," said neighbor Veronica Johnson.

Anyone having any information regarding this offense is asked to contact the Dallas Police Assaults Unit at (214) 671-3593.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214) 373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

© 2017 WFAA-TV