Suspect shoots woman in Euless, then dies after accident in Dallas

Enclave at Bear Creek Apartments (Mike Forbes, WFAA)

EULESS -- Police are investigating after a suspect who they believe shot a woman at a Euless apartment was killed in a vehicle accident in Dallas.

Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the Enclave at Bear Creek Apartments on Ash Lane where they found a woman in her 30s with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. She is now stable, according to Euless PD.

A child was inside the apartment when the shooting took place but wasn't injured.

A short time later, police discovered that the suspect who fled the location was involved in a traffic accident on I-35 in Dallas.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

He has not been identified.

WFAA is waiting for more details from Dallas police.

